Gunmen attack police team in Kogi, kill two

NewsConflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
GUNMEN attacked a police patrol team in Kogi State on Wednesday, killing two officials in a gun battle.

Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command William Ovie Aya said in a statement that the incident took place along Agbaja road in Lokoja, the state capital.

The security operatives were on a routine patrol when the gunmen emerged from a bush.

“The Command lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived. The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem A. Yusuf, immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police also ordered investigations into the incident and urged residents to provide relevant information which could assist in the arrest of the hoodlums.

Security operatives and police stations in Kogi State have been targets for attack in recent times.

At least four incidents of attack against the police have been recorded in 2022.

In February, an attack on the Command headquarters was averted by police operatives in collaboration with members of a local vigilante group.

In April, three policemen died following an attack on the Ogaminana police station, Adavi.

Three other attacks occurred in July and August, resulting in the death of policemen.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

