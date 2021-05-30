We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GUNMEN have kidnapped at least 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to Channels Television, one person was shot dead while another was critically injured during the incident.

A resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened around 4 pm on Sunday.

According to him, the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration officer.

Details of the attack are still sketchy, but according to sources, the Islamiyya school is not the usual Sangaya boarding Islamic school, but a conventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education.

The State Police Spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun told The ICIR reporter that the police were still carrying out investigations and would get back to him as soon credible information was available.