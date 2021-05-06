Gunmen kill two police inspectors in Anambra

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME yet-to-be-identified gunmen, on Thursday, killed two Police inspectors during an attack on Obosi Police Station, located in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During the attack, the perpetrators also destroyed Police vehicles and set the station ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident to The ICIR during a telephone conversation.

Tochukwu explained that the two officers sustained gunshot injuries during a shootout with the gunmen.

“Two of our officers sustained gunshot injuries, and as a result of that they paid the supreme price,” Tochukwu said.

He noted that the Anambra State Police Commissioner had deployed a crack team led by an assistant commissioner of Police to the scene of the crime to conduct an on-the-spot assessment and investigation into the incident.

On the frequent attacks on Police stations and officers in the state, Tockuwu said that threat analysis was ongoing to know the cause of such attacks.

He added that the attacks on stations in Anambra State were a call for more work in order to secure lives and properties in the state.

Recently, there have been several violent attacks on Nigerian Police stations, most especially in the South-East part of the country.

From April 19th – May 1st, there were six reported cases of attacks on Police stations in Anambra, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Akwa Ibom states.

Over the course of the attacks, no fewer than 14 Nigerian Police officers were killed, while some were injured.