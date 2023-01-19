34.1 C
Abuja

Gunshots force PDP to suspend campaign rally in Edo

News
Bankole Abe
Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GUNSHOTS forced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend a campaign rally in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday, January 18.

The shooting was said to have caused pandemonium as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun and other PDP leaders were evacuated to safety while others ran for their dear lives.

According to the SUNNEWSONLINE, a former Commissioner for Land and Survey, Anslem Ojezua, spoke in a viral video on the incident and said Police investigations have commenced to unravel those behind the attack.

“We had to suspend our campaign today. Today was supposed to be the final campaign stanza in Esan Central.

“We later got to hear that there was possible loss of lives. It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what transpired,” he said.

The ICIR earlier reported that three persons sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Rumu-Woji playground in Port Harcourt on Thursday, January 19.

The ICIR gathered that two of the injured persons were women.

- Advertisement -

The victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Although the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, it was gathered that there was an altercation between youths of the community and APC officials over access to the playground.

An eyewitness who did not wish to be named explained that the explosion came with a loud bang.

This makes it two violent attacks on campaign rallies within the last 48 hours.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Strike likely if govt fails to meet our demands – ASUU

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has hinted at the possibility of returning...
News

IGP presents N13bn cheques to families of deceased, injured cops

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has presented cheques worth N13.6 billion...
Breaking News

Three injured as explosion rocks APC rally in Port Harcourt

THREE persons sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressives...
Diaspora News

100-year-old weekly news magazine to shut down in Japan

JAPANESE weekly news magazine Shukan Asahi will print its final edition in May. Asahi...
News

Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has said no fewer than 405 robbery suspects were...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Strike likely if govt fails to meet our demands – ASUU

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.