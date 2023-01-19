Gunshots force PDP to suspend campaign rally in Edo

GUNSHOTS forced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend a campaign rally in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday, January 18.

The shooting was said to have caused pandemonium as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun and other PDP leaders were evacuated to safety while others ran for their dear lives.

According to the SUNNEWSONLINE, a former Commissioner for Land and Survey, Anslem Ojezua, spoke in a viral video on the incident and said Police investigations have commenced to unravel those behind the attack.

“We had to suspend our campaign today. Today was supposed to be the final campaign stanza in Esan Central.

“We later got to hear that there was possible loss of lives. It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what transpired,” he said.

The ICIR earlier reported that three persons sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Rumu-Woji playground in Port Harcourt on Thursday, January 19.

The ICIR gathered that two of the injured persons were women.

- Advertisement -

The victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Although the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, it was gathered that there was an altercation between youths of the community and APC officials over access to the playground.

An eyewitness who did not wish to be named explained that the explosion came with a loud bang.

This makes it two violent attacks on campaign rallies within the last 48 hours.