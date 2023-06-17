26.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

GWR: I’ll hold another cook-a-thon next month for 150 hours – Chef Dammy

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Related

EKITI-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi, widely known as Chef Dammy, has declared her intention to embark on a 150-hour cook-a-thon next month that she enthused would be duly registered with the Guinness World Records (GWR).

In a formal statement she shared on her official Twitter account, Dammy stated that she had received tremendous support from her loyal fans, well-wishers and influential figures in society.

As a result, she has declared her decision to embark on yet another cook-a-thon.

Official statement by Chef Dammy. Source: Twitter
Official statement by Chef Dammy. Source: Twitter
Official statement by Chef Dammy. Source: Twitter
Official statement by Chef Dammy. Source: Twitter

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers and many notable individuals in the society, I, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month. This time, it will be held for 150 hours and it will be duly registered with the Guinness World Records,” she said.

The 22-year-old chef had undertaken a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge just weeks after Hilda Baci’s  cook-a-thon, aiming to surpass her record. However, there were  allegations that she was not adhereing to the rules as she was taking long The endeavour sparked a wide range of positive and negative reactions from Nigerians across various social media platforms.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Initially, the chef had expressed her intention to undertake the 120-hour cook-a-thon with the goal of surpassing Hilda’s record. However, she later clarified that her primary motivation was to challenge her own culinary limits, rather than being solely driven by a desire for a world record.

    Additionally, she refuted the circulating rumour regarding her manager and pastor, Jeremiah Adegoke, who is the pastor of Spirit Word Global Mission Church, that he had been pocketing the funds she had received so far.

    “There have been many discussions and rumours ongoing about the Pastor of Spirit Word Gloval Mission Church who is also my manager, pocketing all the funds that have been coming in to me.

    “People always criticise about the money coming in, but they don’t ask about the money that was used to start the whole programme. The programme was fully funded by my pastor and some few members of the church. I was not involved in anything; the only thing I did was cook,” she stated.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media News

    Man threatens attack on journalist, Agba Jalingo over allegations of deforestation

    A journalist in Cross River state, Agba Jalingo, has accused a member of the state...
    News

    Lagos govt to demolish 17 ‘distressed’ buildings in Alaba market

    THE Lagos state government is set to demolish 17 distressed buildings used for commercial...
    Conflict and Security

    Electoral violence in Lagos: Tales of agony, pain ring loud

    THE Governorship and House of Assembly election in Lagos witnessed violence; in this report,...
    Crime

    CCTV can’t check ‘one-chance’ criminal ring in Abuja – FCTA

    THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said close-circuit television (CCTV) can not checkmate...
    Conflict and Security

    Air Force opens up on killing 38 ‘innocent’ herders in Nasarawa

    THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has opened up on the killing of 38 people...

    Most Read

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Like 2019, Cross River Government awarded over N600 million contracts to dubious companies in...

    EXCLUSIVE: FG yet to pay ASUU’s rival, CONUA, 8 months salaries backlog

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    [OPINION] ICPC Commissioner GT Idris as Makaman Katsina, a good example of a great...

    Global Rights holds ‘National Day of Mourning’ for thousands who died under Buhari

    Tinubu will sustain tempo on infrastructure development — Buhari

    Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose to 10.86% in 2021 – FIRS

    Family of slain police officer sues Army, demands N300m compensation

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Man threatens attack on journalist, Agba Jalingo over allegations of deforestation

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.