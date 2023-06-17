GWR: I’ll hold another cook-a-thon next month for 150 hours – Chef Dammy

EKITI-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi, widely known as Chef Dammy, has declared her intention to embark on a 150-hour cook-a-thon next month that she enthused would be duly registered with the Guinness World Records (GWR).

In a formal statement she shared on her official Twitter account, Dammy stated that she had received tremendous support from her loyal fans, well-wishers and influential figures in society.

As a result, she has declared her decision to embark on yet another cook-a-thon.

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers and many notable individuals in the society, I, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month. This time, it will be held for 150 hours and it will be duly registered with the Guinness World Records,” she said.

The 22-year-old chef had undertaken a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge just weeks after Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon, aiming to surpass her record. However, there were allegations that she was not adhereing to the rules as she was taking long The endeavour sparked a wide range of positive and negative reactions from Nigerians across various social media platforms.

Initially, the chef had expressed her intention to undertake the 120-hour cook-a-thon with the goal of surpassing Hilda’s record. However, she later clarified that her primary motivation was to challenge her own culinary limits, rather than being solely driven by a desire for a world record.

Additionally, she refuted the circulating rumour regarding her manager and pastor, Jeremiah Adegoke, who is the pastor of Spirit Word Global Mission Church, that he had been pocketing the funds she had received so far.

“There have been many discussions and rumours ongoing about the Pastor of Spirit Word Gloval Mission Church who is also my manager, pocketing all the funds that have been coming in to me.

“People always criticise about the money coming in, but they don’t ask about the money that was used to start the whole programme. The programme was fully funded by my pastor and some few members of the church. I was not involved in anything; the only thing I did was cook,” she stated.