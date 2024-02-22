Hardship: Sanwo-Olu slashes transport fare in Lagos by 25%

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, February 22, unveiled plans to implement a three-day workweek for Lagos state civil servants and reduce transportation costs.

Speaking in a media chat with select media houses on worsening economic conditions in the country, Sanwolu noted that the move was to alleviate the current economic challenges in the state.

The governor noted that the civil servants from the lower level would be working three times a week, while teachers would maintain the five days a week work schedule, with the government ensuring additional transport support for them.

“We want to start with our public servants. Immediately from next week, civil servants from the lower level will be working like three times a week, and level 15-17 can work four times a week,” he said.

He also added that his administration would open Sunday markets across the state, where residents could buy food items at discounted rates.

“We will open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State. You will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only be able to buy items worth up to N25,000,” the governor said.

While disclosing that the 25 per cent reduction in transport services would commence this weekend for the State Public Transport system (BRT, Train, Ferry), he assured that his administration had been discussing with various transport unions to lower their fares.

“First is to express empathy with our citizens, We are not unmindful of the situation, as leaders, we must be able to solve socio-economic problems,” Sanwo-Olu said.

On the Lagos Food Hub (Idi-Oro, Mushin), Sanwolu stated that four more food hubs were under construction, and seven other locations in other Local Governments had also been identified for more food hubs to be developed.

He challenged the private sector to look into what they could do for the citizens by replicating the roles they played during the COVID-19 pandemic..

The ICIR reports that there has been an astronomical increase in the prices of goods since President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, the day he took over power.

On February 16, the NLC announced that it would embark on a two-day nationwide mass protest on February 27 and 28 over the worsening hardship in the country.

The announcement was on the heels of the declaration by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), stating that it would commence a nationwide strike from February 27 should the Federal government refuse to implement the agreement it entered into with the association in 2020.

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, announced the protest at the Labour House headquarters during an emergency press conference on Friday, February 16.

Ajaero said the decision to protest was made after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government over hardship across the country.

The ICIR reports that in addition to tackling hardship, the union gave the 14-day ultimatum to pressure the government to honour the 16-point agreement reached with the union on October 2, 2023.