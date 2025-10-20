Heavy security presence triggers gridlock across Abuja as #FreeNnamdiKanu protest kicks off

COMMUTERS across Nigeria’s capital city were trapped in hours-long gridlock on Monday morning following the massive deployment of security operatives across key entry points into Abuja ahead of the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

Security checkpoints and road barricades mounted by the police, military, and other security agencies caused traffic paralysis along major routes, including Nyanya, Karu, Mararaba, Mpappe, Dei-Dei, Dutse, Bwari, and Kubwa, leaving thousands of residents stranded on their way to work.

From as early as 7a.m., commuters approaching the city centre through Nyanya-Karu axis encountered long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres, as officers restricted movement toward Berger, Wuse, Aso Rock, the Federal Secretariat, and the Central Business District, among other areas.

The ICIR gathered that many motorists heading toward the city were forced to turn back, while others parked their vehicles by the roadside as security personnel diverted traffic and tightened patrols around strategic locations such as Eagle Square, Shehu Shagari Way, and the National Assembly complex.

The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, spearheaded by activist Omoyele Sowore, kicked off earlier in the morning to demand the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Last week, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed officers to enforce existing court orders restricting protests around key government sites. The Nigeria Police Force warned that protests must not take place near Aso Rock Villa and other restricted government zones in the nation’s capital.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said the directive followed a Federal High Court order restraining gatherings around sensitive areas such as the National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

Hundeyin advised protesters and counter-protest groups to avoid restricted zones and to channel their grievances through lawful and peaceful means.

Meanwhile, as of mid-morning, movement into the Central Area and Three Arms Zone remained partially restricted, with heavy police patrols and armoured vehicles stationed at multiple junctions.

Many residents heading to work have returned home, while others trekked long distances into the city centre.