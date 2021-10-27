31.3 C
Abuja

Herdsman handed life imprisonment for open grazing, attempted murder in Ekiti

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Fulani herdsman
File Photo: Fulani herdsman

Related

1min read

A 32-year-old herder, Muhammadu Abubakar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Ekiti State.

Abubakar was found guilty of two count charges of breaching the state anti-open grazing law through the possession of unlawful firearms and attempted murder by the High Court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Police Prosecutor Taiwo Ajibulu told the court that Abubakar had on  April 9, 2019, at Aba Cotonou, Omu Ekiti, in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, attempted to murder one Samuel Amaa and others.

He noted that a gun and cartridges were found in his possession on the said day.

According to Ajibulu, the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, and Section 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

One of the witnesses that was called by the prosecutor to the court said, “the defendant was challenged while grazing on the cassava farm; he was angry for being questioned. He pulled out his gun and fired at the people who challenged him, but they were fortunate it (the bullet) missed them.

“He was later overpowered by residents while trying to escape, following which he was handed over to the police.”

- Advertisement -

In his judgement, the Presiding Judge Adekunle Adeleye sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment on count one and 10 years imprisonment on count two.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Crime

Herdsman handed life imprisonment for open grazing, attempted murder in Ekiti

A 32-year-old herder, Muhammadu Abubakar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Ekiti State. Abubakar...
News

I was not invited by the EFCC- Pius Anyim

FORMER Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim said he was not invited for questioning by...
National News

Commissioner’s claim that Anambra has not witnessed bank robbery since 2014 is exaggerated

THE Commissioner for information in Anambra State, Don Adinuba, said there had not been...
Special reports

#MySARSstory: A family’s stolen treasure

A first-born son, Solomon Chinedu, was everything to his family. Now, thanks to the...
Banking and Finance

Nigerians struggle to register on CBN’s e-Naira mobile app

SEVERAL prospective users have lamented their frustrations at registering on the e-Naira mobile application...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleI was not invited by the EFCC- Pius Anyim

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.