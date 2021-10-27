Herdsman handed life imprisonment for open grazing, attempted murder in Ekiti

— 1 min read

A 32-year-old herder, Muhammadu Abubakar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Ekiti State.

Abubakar was found guilty of two count charges of breaching the state anti-open grazing law through the possession of unlawful firearms and attempted murder by the High Court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Police Prosecutor Taiwo Ajibulu told the court that Abubakar had on April 9, 2019, at Aba Cotonou, Omu Ekiti, in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, attempted to murder one Samuel Amaa and others.

He noted that a gun and cartridges were found in his possession on the said day.

According to Ajibulu, the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, and Section 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

One of the witnesses that was called by the prosecutor to the court said, “the defendant was challenged while grazing on the cassava farm; he was angry for being questioned. He pulled out his gun and fired at the people who challenged him, but they were fortunate it (the bullet) missed them.

“He was later overpowered by residents while trying to escape, following which he was handed over to the police.”

In his judgement, the Presiding Judge Adekunle Adeleye sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment on count one and 10 years imprisonment on count two.