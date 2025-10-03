Here’s what to know about National Theatre renamed Wole Soyinka Centre

FOLLOWING the recommissioning of the newly designed National Theatre in Lagos on October 1, 2025, the iconic cultural landmark has officially been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

The unveiling, which coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebrations, marks the completion of about ₦68 billion renovation supported by the Bankers’ Committee, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Lagos State Government, and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

President Bola Tinubu, who first announced the renaming in July 2024, hailed Soyinka as a living repository of history, knowledge, and courage, recalling his decades-long role as a pro-democracy champion and outspoken critic of maladministration.

Wole Soyinka, a world-renowned playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, and Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature (1986), has long been celebrated for his artistic brilliance and fearless activism.

Tinubu described Soyinka as “one of the finest minds of his generation,” a figure who embodies the highest ideals of human enlightenment while remaining resolute against injustice, oppression, and corruption.

“Today, I join the world to celebrate his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists who have been inspired by his work. I celebrate him for giving us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country.

“I am, accordingly, delighted to have the honour to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts,” the president said.

Here are key things to know about the centre:

Built in the 70s:

Originally completed in 1976, the theatre hosted the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77), one of Africa’s most historic cultural events.

It’s also the primary centre for the performing arts in Nigeria.

Landmark design

Although decades of neglect saw the theatre’s facilities deteriorate, its architecture, which was inspired by a military officer’s hat, remains one of Lagos’s most recognisable features. The monument is located in Iganmu, Surulere, Lagos.

The construction of the National Theatre began under the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon and was completed during the regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo. It also originally featured a 5,000-seat Main Hall with a collapsible stage and two cinema halls.



The multi-purpose National Theatre spans approximately 23,000 square metres and rises to a height of over 31 metres. Its architectural design was inspired by the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, Bulgaria.

Leadership and management

Since its commissioning, the National Theatre has been overseen by various management teams. Between 1991 and 1999, it was headed by Jimmy Folorunso Atte, followed by Babafemi A. Osofisan (2000–2004), Ahmed Parker Yerima (2006–Aug 2009), Kabir Yusuf (2009–2016), among others.

The current General Manager, Akerele Tola, assumed office in 2024, according to reports.



Initial attempts at revival

One of the first major pushes to revive the National Theatre came in 2001, when then-President Olusegun Obasanjo announced plans to privatise the landmark. The proposal was met with fierce opposition from the arts community. The push to privatise the theatre resurfaced in 2007, sparking a wave of meetings, demonstrations, rallies, and protests against the proposed sale or concession of the facility.

The idea resurfaced years later under Minister of Culture Edem Duke. A committee was set up in September 2012 to look into the possibility of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the management of the facility, but that later proved abortive.

Senate intervention to preserve the theatre

In December 2017, the Nigerian Senate reportedly called on the federal government to halt plans to sell or transfer ownership of the National Theatre in Iganmu and Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Lawmakers declared both facilities, alongside the President’s House at Marina, the Prime Minister’s Lodge in Onikan, and the National Assembly Complex in Lagos, as national monuments that must be preserved.

A Costly overhaul:

The recent facelift cost reportedly over ₦68 billion, with the Bankers’ Committee providing the bulk of funding. According to reports, the renovation exercise commenced in July 2021. The refurbished centre now includes state-of-the-art performance halls, cinemas, art galleries, solar-powered systems, fire safety installations, elevators, and advanced audiovisual technology.