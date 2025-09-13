back to top

Hilda Baci succeeds at cooking ‘world largest’ pot of jollof despite pot collapse

News
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO

GUINNESS World Record holder Hilda Baci has completed her ambitious attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian Jollof rice, overcoming a dramatic setback on Friday night when her giant custom-made pot collapsed during weighing at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The free event, tagged “Gino World Jollof Festival with Hilda Baci”, had drawn long queues of eager fans, with more than 20,000 participants registered and celebrities including actress Funke Akindele and musician Falz among those in attendance. Security operatives worked to control the surging crowds, while vendors and entertainers kept the festive spirit alive.

Pot Collapse Drama

The giant pot, measuring six metres wide and six metres tall with a capacity of 22,619 litres, was meant to hold 250 bags of basmati rice. But due to weighing challenges, Hilda reduced it to 200 bags (4,000kg).

On Friday evening, a crane was deployed to lift the pot onto a scale for official verification, but the container gave way under its own weight, sparking panic among spectators. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Event staff halted operations to ensure safety, with Hilda’s team assuring supporters that the attempt would continue.

“We are reviewing the footage and the process. Safety was our priority, and the record attempt will proceed for certification,” a team representative said.


     

     

    Successful Feat

    By Saturday, Baci had successfully cooked about 200 bags of rice in the massive pot over nine hours. The prepared jollof was then shared with more than 30,000 people, with food distributed in takeaway packs and attendees encouraged to bring coolers due to the surplus.

    The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who commended Baci’s effort, described it as a symbol of Nigeria’s global excellence.

    “We encourage more young Nigerians to channel their creativity and talents into ventures that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to national development and global recognition,” Idris said in a statement issued on his behalf by the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo.

    Star Support

    Influencers and Nollywood stars such as Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Tomike Adeoye joined thousands of fans to cheer Baci on, turning the festival into a star-studded cultural celebration.

