Hinrich foundation award for trade invites applications

THE Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade now accepts applications through the National Press Foundation (NPF).

The award recognises exceptional reporting that advances and informs the public’s understanding of international trade and business.

Entries can be submitted by journalists whose work upholds the highest standards of journalism and published by an established news source.

Journalists from all media platforms—print, television, and digital—can compete for a US$10,000 reward.

Works published or broadcast from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, are eligible for submission.

The deadline is October 2, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here