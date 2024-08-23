Hinrich Foundation Award seeks entries for trade reporting

The National Press Foundation (NPF) is accepting applications for the Hinrich Foundation Award for distinguished reporting on trade.

The award recognises exemplary journalism that illuminates and advances the public’s understanding of international business and trade.

Journalists with work that exemplifies the highest standards of journalism and is published by a reputable news organisation can submit entries.

Print, broadcast and digital journalists worldwide can compete for a US$10,000 prize.

Works published or broadcast from September 30, 2023, to September 30, 2024 are eligible for submission.

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 30, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.