back to top

Hinrich Foundation Award seeks entries for trade reporting

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade 2023 ($10,000 prize) –
Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade 2023 ($10,000 prize) –
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

The National Press Foundation (NPF) is accepting applications for the Hinrich Foundation Award for distinguished reporting on trade.

The award recognises exemplary journalism that illuminates and advances the public’s understanding of international business and trade.


     

     

    Journalists with work that exemplifies the highest standards of journalism and is published by a reputable news organisation can submit entries.

    Print, broadcast and digital journalists worldwide can compete for a US$10,000 prize.

    Works published or broadcast from September 30, 2023, to September 30, 2024 are eligible for submission.

    The deadline for the submission of the application is September 30, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement