How Guiness World Record fever caught Nigerians in 2023

AFTER the successful attempt by Hilda Bassey professionally known as Hilda Baci to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, many Nigerians have indicated interest in breaking a Guinness World Record (GWR).

In May, Hilda Baci broke the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), cooking tirelessly for a total of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Her feat was acknowledged by Guinness World Record, and in June 2023, she was confirmed as the record holder.

There has been a growing inclination among Nigerians to pursue record-breaking endeavours similar to Hilda Baci’s accomplishment. While some engage in such ventures for entertainment purposes, others undertake them as a means to break a record and enhance or enhance their personal brands.

Prior to this recent surge, Nigerians over the years have accomplished remarkable feats in their respective domains, earning them rightful recognition as Guinness World record holders, likes of Fela Kuti, Mfon Udoh, Bayo Omoboriowo, Gbenga Ezekiel, Victor Richard Kipo, Vincent Okezie among others.

In this report, The ICIR compiled a list of some successful and unsuccessful GWR attempts by Nigerians in 2023.

Tonye Solomon

Tonye Solomon set the record for most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head. He achieved this feat in August and was confirmed by Guinness World Record in September. He climbed 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly controlling the ball atop his head in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Philip Solomon

17- 17-year-old Philip Solomon of Oyemekun Grammar School Akure, Ondo State, was declared the Guinness World Record holder for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds. On January 24, he broke the record with 153 skips on one foot in 30 seconds surpassing the previous record holder, Rasel Islam of Bangladesh whose record was 145. His record was officially confirmed by the Guinness World Record in May.

Helen Williams

In November, GWR confirmed the record set by a professional wig maker, Helen Williams, for the longest handmade wig. According to GWR, the wig stretches 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in).

Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG)

The founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), Hawwal Ogungbadero, alongside 29 other artistes, set the record for the longest recording marathon, which lasted 40 hours and 19 minutes. Ogungbadero claimed the attempt was to create a platform to help young artistes explore their creativities.

Chef Dammy

Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi, best known as Chef Dammy, attempted to break Hilda Baci’s record of the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Although she was not confirmed by GWR, Adeparusi claimed she sought to push her own culinary boundaries and not desperate for a world record.

Lola Mewu

Oyinlola Odemewu attempted to break a world record for 48 hours for the longest painting marathon. In October, the artist painted for 72 hours, surpassing Ronald Palmeart, who painted for 60 hours in 2013. However, her feat is yet to be acknowledged and confirmed by GWR.

John Obot

In September, an Akwa Ibom man, John Obot, read for 145 hours to beat the 124-hour mark set by the Indian, Rysbai Isakov, for the longest marathon reading aloud. During his attempt, Obot enjoyed support from dignitaries in the state including the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Enobong Uwah, Commissioner of Education Idongesit Etiebiet, among others. He is yet to be confirmed by GWR.