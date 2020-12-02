How gunmen killed assistant commissioner of police in Calabar

THE Cross Rivers Police Command has confirmed the assassination of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Edum in Calabar, the state capital on Wednesday.

Irene Ugbo, the Cross Rivers Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident to The ICIR in a telephone conversation.

According to the Police Spokesperson, Edum who served in Borno State, arrived in Calabar on Wednesday to see his wife and kids before he was killed by suspected armed robbers.

“He is serving at Maiduguri, he just came to see his family, the information we got is that he arrived this morning at about 1 am in a commercial vehicle and he had already called his wife to pick him up at a particular spot,” said Ugbo.

The spokesperson added that when the deceased’s wife got to the spot, they only met his body at the spot.

“So we are suspecting it could be chance armed robbers but we are still investigating. The Cross Rivers Commissioner of Police has sent men of our Intelligence Bureau to go into the area where his body was found and we are currently investigating his death,” She added.

Until his death, Edum was a commander of the Police Mobile Force Squadron 73 in Magumeri, area of Borno state.