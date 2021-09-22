23.1 C
Abuja

How southern states plan to punish defaulters of anti-grazing law

News
Arinze NWAFOR
Penalties for defaulting the anti-grazing ban in Nigeria's Southern states

Related

2mins read

THE penalties for flouting the anti-open grazing laws in the southern states of Nigeria range from impounding cattle to arresting and fining the defaulters, The ICIR has found.  

Abia State’s anti-grazing law has been existing since 2018

Any cattle found on any road in the state shall be impounded by the appropriate authority or taken to the nearest ranch as may be provided by the appropriate authority in the state.

Also, a fine of N200,000 or six months imprisonment or both will be imposed on any person that flouts the law that makes provision for ranching.

For Oyo State, its anti-open grazing law has been existing since 2019

The penalty for defaulting is a five-year jail term or N500,000 fine or both.

But Bayelsa State’s law was enacted on March 10, 2021

- Advertisement -

The penalties are that any herdsman found with arms, whether licensed or not, will be arrested and any person found engaging in open grazing of livestock on foot would be arrested and prosecuted with the livestock impounded.

Rivers State’s law was enacted on August 19, 2021

The penalties include: three-year imprisonment without the option of fine and forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under their control to the state government, including a fine of N300,000 on the owner of the livestock or guardian or parent of a minor who is seen grazing, rearing or herding of livestock (without supervision).

Ondo State’s law was enacted on August 31, 2021

The penalty is a minimum of N100,000 fine or three years’ imprisonment for defaulters.

Ogun’s law was enacted on July 8, 2021

The penalties are a three-year jail term without an option of fine and the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock.

- Advertisement -

Osun State’s law was enacted on September 15, 2021

The penalties include: three-year imprisonment without the option of fine and forfeiture of cattle or any livestock under the control of the offender to the state government.

Secondly, a fine of N300, 000 is imposed on anyone who flouts the law prohibiting minors from rearing cattle or doing so without adult supervision.

A conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than one year without an option of fine is on any herdsman or pastoralist who attacks or threatens to track any farmer, person or commuter whether or not an injury is occasioned by the attack.

Akwa Ibom State’s law was enacted on September 15, 2021

The penalty is that animals (that stray into farms) would be confiscated and defaulting herder will be fined. The amount, however, is unknown.

Lagos State’s law was enacted on September 20, 2021

- Advertisement -

The penalty is 21 years imprisonment for herders found with arms.

Enugu State’s law was enacted on September 14, 2021, but there are no public details of the penalty the law stipulates.

In Ebonyi State, the governor has spoken of having laws on anti-grazing, but there is no further record of the law’s provision(s) and penalties.

In Cross River and Delta states, the bill that will bring about the ban has been passed, awaiting state governors’ assent.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

How southern states plan to punish defaulters of anti-grazing law

THE penalties for flouting the anti-open grazing laws in the southern states of Nigeria...
News

AMCON seizes properties of former Kwara governor over refusal to pay N5bn debt

SEVERAL properties belonging to former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed have been taken over...
News

Ohanaeze to IPOB: Locking down South-East will have adverse economic effects on Igbos

OHANAEZE Ndigbo socio-cultural group has kicked against the recent sit-at-home threat by the Indigenous...
Media News

IFCN invites applications for Climate Misinformation Grant Program

THE International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at the Poynter Institute, in partnership with Facebook Organizations,...
News

Why Nigerian was delisted from South Africa’s programme for Black people

SOUTH Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission has accused a Nigerian-born naturalised South...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAMCON seizes properties of former Kwara governor over refusal to pay N5bn debt

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.