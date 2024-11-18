How to prevent AI from taking your job – experts

DEBATES on the capacity of artificial intelligence, known as AI, to sack people from their workplaces took launch centre stage at the of AI-powered radio by Women Radio 91.7 in Lagos State on Saturday, November 16.

Speakers took turns to speak on AI’s strengths and what people should do to match up with its growing influence in the workplace and entire human endeavours.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines AI as software used to perform tasks or produce output previously thought to require human intelligence…”

While some participants agreed at the Lagos Summit that AI could sack workers from their jobs, others disagreed. However, all speakers concurred on the need for workers to hone their skills to enable them to cope with emerging technologies and contemporary knowledge.

The event had the theme, “AI Radio Summit Nigeria – Leveraging AI for Next-Gen. Broadcasting.”

Among the speakers was the head of Innovation, Centre for Journalism and Innovation (CJID) Monsur Hussain. He argued that AI would not take his job.

He said his job involved rethinking how journalists work. “While rethinking the way we do things, I know there is going to be a lot of people whose work can’t be automated.”

He added, “One thing I like to note is that we’ve been here before. If you think about the Industrial Revolution, you see that there were hundreds of people working in manufacturing companies and all of that. Then, the Industrial Revolution came and a lot of automation went into all of this work.

“If you think about how, say Ford manufactured cars, they needed like 100 people pre-Industrial Revolution, and now they need maybe like ten people. So, there has been a drop in the number of people needed in the factory.

“This is because some people elsewhere are doing the job of creating tools that help automate those mundane tasks that require so many people at the factory. What this means is that there will be other jobs created.”

He explained that there would be new tasks, rethinking, and jobs with the AI.

Business programme manager, Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, Stella Marris Okebor, said people should think of leveraging AI on the current and next generation.

“If you look at it from the argument we’ve been having on ‘will AI take jobs or not’, for me, I believe strongly that AI will take some jobs but it will not take all jobs. It depends on the kind of job that you do.”

The managing director of AI Academy for Beginners, Sam Onigbanjo, posited that people would witness a shift in their work before the next decade because of AI.

Speaking on AI’s capacity to transform the media space in a few years, Onigbanjo said AI had already started taking over the industry.

“From my perspective, in the next five to ten years, what you currently describe as your job will record a shift. The job will stay but the roles will shift. What I’m saying is that there is not going to be AI taking your jobs but the functions will change.

“What you are currently delivering has to change, almost like saying you’re in Lagos and you want to go to Ibadan. Many years ago, you walked, it might take you days. But when you have a car, it might take an hour. That’s AI for you. AI is your tool, it’s not here to take your job.

“Just like a car, if you drive it into the bush, you can’t say that car killed me. You drove it into the bush. If you hit somebody, the car didn’t kill anybody, you did. This AI is waiting for you to instruct it. That’s the first thing. It’s there for you to instruct. The good news is that you can instruct it in French, you can instruct it in Hausa, you can instruct it in any language, even pidgin English. Then, it will start to deliver what you want it to do.”

Meanwhile, the founder of the Rise Network, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, said people worried so much about how AI would sack people from their jobs.

“I’m going to let you know that it’s not AI that’s going to take your job. it’s the person that knows AI that’s going to take your job.”

Another speaker, Anikwe Soluchukwu, also said AI would not take her job, but people who use AI would take others’ jobs.

She urged workers to learn how to use the tools. “You don’t have to keep doing things the same way you’ve been doing it before. You have to learn new skills. Otherwise, people who use AI are going to take your job.”

The programme director of Nigeria Media Innovation Programme, Adedeji Adekunle, emphasised the need for Nigerians to understand AI technologies and their usage.

Dubbed Mimi AI, the chief executive officer of Women Radio, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, said AI Radio was part of her team’s efforts to embrace technology.

She said the objective of the Radio AI Summit was to revolutionise the broadcasting industry by harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence.

“This groundbreaking event today is already unlocking the future of radio broadcasting as we explore how AI can enhance audience engagement, how it can streamline audio content production and boost operational efficiency through smart editing and data analysis.

“Today’s highlight for me is the unveiling of Mimi, the Women Radio intelligence virtual assistance, which I believe is Nigeria’s first in radio broadcasting. Mimi is Nigerian, and we engage listeners with real-time information, symbolising our strides in AI-driven broadcasting.”

She stressed that as a pioneer in radio AI broadcast in Nigeria, her organisation’s mission was to use AI for ethical journalism standards and leverage it for sustainable solutions and growth.

In his remark, the special adviser to Lagos State governor on media and publicity, Gboyega Akosile, noted that AI Radio represented a significant milestone in Nigeria’s media industry, bringing together passionate individuals and organisations dedicated to pioneering advancement in the world of broadcasting.

“Women Radio 91.7 FM has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for social impact. The introduction of Mimi AI, Nigeria’s first radio host and interactive TV Avatar is a clear testament to the limitless potential of AI in enhancing how we engage with our audiences and offer compelling content.

“Mimi AI not only represents technological innovation but also serves as a role model of what can be achieved when creativity meets technology. The goal of the summit resonates deeply with our collective vision for a more progressive and inclusive future in broadcasting.”

The chief executive officer, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Motunrayo Alaka, expressed concerns about journalism ethics, affirming credibility as the profession’s unique value.

She noted that AI improves with human usage and encouraged journalists to upskill.

Addressing challenges in struggling democracies, Alaka stressed the need for accountability from authorities when using AI and advocated for rules of fairness and credibility. She highlighted the importance of trust as a critical ethical consideration.