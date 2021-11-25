33.3 C
Abuja

HURIWA rejects FG’s plan to replace fuel subsidy with N5,000 transport grant

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
HURIWA

Related

1min read

THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has rejected the Federal Government’s plan to replace fuel subsidy with N5,000 monthly transport grant to poor Nigerians.

In a statement released on Thursday by National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko and Media Affairs Director Zainab Yusuf HURIWA said President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence on implementing rigid economic adjustment programmes recommended by world bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would lead to chaos in Nigeria.

The group said practical evidence shows that Nigeria became the world’s poverty capital in 2018 with over 90 million people despite the Federal Government’s cash transfer programme.

Urging Nigerians to reject the plan, HURIWA warned that it would lead to an astronomic hike in the fuel pump price.

“We urge Nigerians to speak out and reject this attempt at spreading toxic economic hardships as is being packaged by President Buhari with the support of IMF to pull out fuel subsidy. This government is the most recklessly corrupt, lawless and thieving administration since Nigeria’s amalgamation in 1914,” the statement said.

The human rights group warned that a hike in the fuel pump price would affect the cost of goods and services, thereby further impoverishing millions of Nigerians.

The ICIR reported that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said the Nigerian government plans to remove fuel subsidy in 2022 and cushion the effect by paying a N5,000 monthly transportation grant to 40 million Nigerians.

- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had also rejected the plan.

In the meantime, the Senate said the plan to pay a N5,000 transport grant to 40 million Nigerians was not captured in the proposed 2022 budget.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance Adeola Olamilekan Solomon disclosed this to newsmen at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media News

UNFPA director to renew commitment to women’s rights during visit to Nigeria

EXECUTIVE Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem would be on...
News

Anambra govt kicks as EFCC places Obiano on watch list

THE Anambra State Government has hit out at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
National News

HURIWA rejects FG’s plan to replace fuel subsidy with N5,000 transport grant

THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has rejected the Federal Government's plan...
Business and Economy

States get $1. 2 billion export target as FG prepares them for AfCTA

STATE governments have been given $1.2 billion export target by the Federal Government as...
News

#MySARSstory: Gone with the wind

After publicly assaulting a 60-year-old man, an officer of the Nigerian Police Force is...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStates get $1. 2 billion export target as FG prepares them for AfCTA
Next articleAnambra govt kicks as EFCC places Obiano on watch list

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.