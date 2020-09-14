I am the voice of the holy martyrs, if I perish, I perish -Mailafia says after third DSS invitation

OBADIAH Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says he has become the voice of the holy martyrs in the country and would not mind to perish as one.

“I am the voice of thousands of voiceless people; Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, Christian youths have taken me as their voice; thousands of people have been killed in this country, in Borno, in Yobe, in Adamawa, in Katsina, in Daura, in Birnin-Gwari, in Zamfara, in Niger, in Southern Kaduna, in Benue, in Plateau, all over the country,” Mailafia said on Monday in Jos, Plateau State.

“Even the other day, a pregnant woman was killed in Bayelsa. I am the voice of the holy martyrs, and if I perish, I perish,” he added while addressing journalists while arriving the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) where he had gone to honour an invitation for the third time.

He has been subject of security operatives invitation and interrogations since he granted interview to Nigeria Info FM station where he alleged that a Northern governor is a sponsor of Boko Haram terrorists.

The ICIR had reported last week how Mailafia was invited by the Jos office of the State Security Service for further interrogation on comments he made on the sponsorship of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Mailafia who has been to court to challenge an invitation by the criminal investigation unit of the Police asking him to appear for criminal investigation was summoned twice by the DSS in August for questioning.

”I am here again because the DSS invited me and this is the third time. As a citizen of Nigeria, I am here again to honour the invitation and I don’t know why I am invited,” he said.

“There’s no incident throughout of the country after I granted an interview. Now again, they have invited me for the third time through my lawyer and I am here as a law-abiding citizen to honour the invitation.”

The former CBN deputy governor said he spoke as a citizen of Nigeria who loves his county and has become voice for the voiceless.

“Let me say this again, this has nothing to do with politics. I spoke as a citizen of this country, who love this country,” he said.