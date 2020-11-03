I have been cleared of allegations levied against me, says FUOYE Deputy VC, Fasina

Abayomi Fasina, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) says he has been cleared of the corruption allegations levied against him by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zonal branch.

Fasina said this in a telephone conversation with The ICIR on Tuesday concerning allegations of corruption and fake professorship levied against him by the ASUU Akure Zonal office.

“Those allegations have been investigated a long time ago and I have been cleared. It has been cleared,” said Fasina.

He added that the management of FUOYE has also responded to the allegations and confirmed the allegations are untrue.

“The University has replied, the ASUU faction in FUOYE has also replied, I don’t have any issues with them and those allegations are lies, I don’t know what they want, there are documents to show for it,” he stated.

He however refrained from making a further comment because there is a lawsuit over the matter, saying he is not supposed to make public comments.

The Management of the university in a statement sent to The ICIR by Fasina signed by Yinka Ademuyiwa, the FUOYE Deputy Director of Corporate Services said it has cut ties with the ASUU zonal office.

According to Ademuyiwa, ASUU said ‘it is irritated by the allegations’ adding that it has disowned the ASUU Akure Zone and severed all relationship and commitment with them.

The ASUU zonal office also lacks the legitimacy to speak on the matter because ‘a bulk of its lecturers’ has pulled out of the ASUU membership, he added.

THE ICIR had reported that the ASUU Akure Zonal office accused Fasina of receiving salaries consecutively from FUOYE and the Ekiti State University.

“The Man, Fasina, by all available information of his arrant misdemeanour, should have been arrested and prosecuted over one year ago,” said ASUU.

Akure Zonal Office of ASUU also said Fasina and the current vice-chancellor, Professor Kayode Soremekun have continued to run the university like a private establishment and Professor Soremekun is ‘imposing’ his deputy as the next VC.