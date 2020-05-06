I have no apology recommending Chroloquine as cure for COVID-19—Bauchi Gov

By Haruna Mohammed Salisu

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor said he has no apology recommending Chroloquine, Zithromax, Zinc and vitamin C to patients of Coronavirus disease.

The governor made this disclosure while responding to questions about his recommendation of the drugs as cure for COVID-19.

The governor who said the drugs in question was what he uses when he was in isolation said since there is no vaccine for the virus, people should follow the medical counsel of their physicians.

“Pertaining what I said about the use of Chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and vitamin C for the treatment of COVID 19 that I was misquoted.

“I was once a COVID 19 patient, how did I get cured, I only made a recommendation and it is not a recommendation of the committee for COVID 19 in the state.

“I have no apology for saying that I used Chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and vitamin C to get cured, but Allah cured me.

“To me, it is better you take something rather than sit down and die. We have not recorded any death in Bauchi state and I still maintain that. The person that died came after the test and you can see that we have 80 patients. By the grace of Allah, Allah will heal all our patients.”

“It is not Chloroquine or anything; many countries are using modern medicine to combat the pandemic. It is a common knowledge that COVID 19 has no vaccine and drugs, we are just grappling in the dark, but if you have symptoms of fever, you take Chloroquine and cure it.

“If you have symptoms of infection, you take Zithromax and cure it. If you have symptom of weakness, you can take Panadol to cure it. You don’t need a doctor. However doctors are prescribing. I did not take these drugs on my own, I took it based on the recommendation of my doctors,” he said.

Governor Bala during the covid-19 update in the state said, Bauchi State has recorded additional 3 cases of the novel coronavirus, tallying the number to 73 active patients while 6 discharged.

The governor said he had instructed the state’s taskforce on the coronavirus to intensify massive testing and contact tracing to enable the state have full control on the number of cases who might be positive for the virus.

This report was originally published by Wiki Times .