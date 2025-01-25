I remain Lagos State speaker – Obasa

SUSPENDED speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that he remained the speaker despite his replacement by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

He further denied the allegations levied against him that led to his suspension, describing the allegations as “fictitious and unsubstantiated.”

He said this on Saturday, January 25, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja.

“My status in the house? I believe strongly I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way and I will not contest it.

“I’m a Muslim and I believe in fate. But let’s do it the way it should be done, Obasa said.

On January 13, Obasa who had served for nearly 10 years as the state speaker from June 2015 to January 2025, was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house over alleged misconduct and sundry offences, The ICIR reported.

Obasa believes he was not immune to suspension but that due process should have been followed.

“I am not afraid of being removed, after all, it is not my father’s chieftaincy title. I am representing my people and they have returned me six times. If you want to do anything, do it well.

“They did the removal all because I was out of the country. Lagos is a special place, we cannot denigrate the state,” the former speaker maintained.

He accused the state commissioner of police of aiding the process of his suspension while he was out of the country.

He asserted further that security agents, led by the police commissioner, invaded the assembly complex and his homes in Agege and Ikeja, locking his family indoors with over 200 officers present.

Dismissing the allegations of misappropriation against him, Obasa mocked the allegation of a gate construction said to have cost N16 billion.

He asked, “Is it the Wall of Jericho?”

Citing the case of a former speaker, Jokotola Pelumi, who was removed, he said, “We did not invite policemen.

“When my sister, former deputy speaker of the house, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho was removed, we did not invite the police.”

Obasa challenged his critics to provide proof of allegations showing exactly what he had done.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly is above common standard of excellence.

“I appreciate the members of the governance advisory council and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the state. He is my brother and he always calls me his younger brother,” he added.

Following his suspension on January 13, his deputy, Meranda, was immediately elected the new speaker.

She became the first female to lead the legislative body of the Lagos state chamber, representing the Apapa 1 constituency.

At the time when Obasa was impeached, The ICIR contacted the former as well as the elected speakers for comments, however, neither of them responded to calls, WhatsApp, and email messages sent to them.