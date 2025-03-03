Meranda resigns as Lagos Speaker, Obasa reinstated amid controversy

MOJISOLA Meranda has stepped down as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, paving the way for the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa, whose removal had sparked weeks of political crisis in the state legislature.

With her resignation, Meranda was consequently nominated as the deputy speaker after her former deputy, Mojeed Fatai, resigned and was made the chief whip.

Meranda thereafter took an oath of office as the deputy speaker, while Obasa was, again, sworn in as the speaker.

Meranda’s resignation came amid mounting pressure from Obasa’s camp and heightened tensions in the Assembly. This decision followed interventions by political stakeholders and the All Progressive Party APC, to resolve the lingering crisis.

Obasa, who was removed as speaker on January 13 by a majority of lawmakers over allegations of misconduct, returned to the Assembly on Thursday, February 27, with the backing of security operatives.

His reemergence was met with resistance from over 26 lawmakers who boycotted the session and reaffirmed their support for Meranda.

Despite the opposition, Obasa proceeded to preside over a plenary session with only four lawmakers present, citing his legal challenge against his removal. Speaking on the development, he maintained that his impeachment was unconstitutional.

“I have told you repeatedly, I have never been removed, there’s nothing like impeachment, I don’t know what you’re saying. Removing, impeachment or whatever was undemocratic and unconstitutional because to have achieved that, you must follow due process,” Obasa stated.

While announcing her resignation, Meranda stated that she was not a quitter but rather taking a personal decision to foster a peaceful atmosphere in the House.

She further appreciated the support of her colleagues, thanking them for making her worthy of the seat.

The ICIR reported that Obasa had earlier challenged his suspension in court, arguing that the Assembly was in recess when the decision was made.