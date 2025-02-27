back to top

Lagos Assembly in turmoil as lawmakers reject Obasa’s re-emergence as Speaker

Reading time: 1 mins
Politics and Governance
Lagos Assembly boils as lawmakers reject Obasa re-emergence as Speaker
Former Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obaa and Current Speaker Mojisola Meranda
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly deepened on Thursday, February 27, as majority of the lawmakers firmly rejected Mudashiru Obasa’s claim that he remained the Speaker of the House. 

The legislators reaffirmed their support for Mojisola Meranda, insisting that she is the legitimate Speaker.

Obasa, who was removed on February 17, made a dramatic return to the Assembly complex on Thursday, accompanied by security operatives and two lawmakers – Ayinde Akinsanya (Mushin Constituency I) and Noheem Adams (Mushin Constituency II) – according to Punch newspaper. 

Despite his removal, he proceeded to preside over a plenary session with just four lawmakers present, with reports indicating that security operatives forcibly opened the chamber doors to grant him and his supporters access.

Meanwhile, over 26 lawmakers boycotted the session and gathered at the Assembly’s garden to reaffirm their confidence in Meranda’s leadership. The lawmakers condemned Obasa’s attempt to reclaim the position, describing it as a desperate move to override the will of the majority.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy, Steven Ogundipe, dismissed Obasa’s claims and decried his situation.

Speaking with reporters, Ogundipe stated that they remained committed to ensuring that Obasa’s removal stands.

“He was not elected as Speaker by his constituency. We endured his master-slave leadership for nearly a decade. Now, we’ve had enough, and we’re not backing down,” he stated.

Amid the standoff, Obasa told the press that he had never been impeached, stating the impeachment was undemocratic.

“I have told you repeatedly, I have never been removed, there’s nothing like impeachment, I don’t know what you’re saying. Removing, impeachment or whatever was undemocratic and unconstitutional because to have achieved that you must follow due process,” he said.


     

     

    Read Also:

    DATA: What N218 million senators ‘holiday’ allowance can do for Nigerians
    Obasa drags Lagos Assembly, Meranda to court
    Pro-Wike lawmakers give Fubara 7 days to re-present budget

    Recall that on January 13, Obasa, who had served for nearly 10 years as the state speaker, from June 2015 to January 2025, was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative House over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

    However, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja, held on Saturday, January 25, Obasa declared that he remained the speaker despite his replacement by his deputy.

    He later challenged his suspension in court.

    Obasa filed a suit against the Assembly and the new speaker at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, arguing that his suspension was improper since the Assembly was in recess at the time.

     

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement