Lagos Assembly in turmoil as lawmakers reject Obasa’s re-emergence as Speaker

THE crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly deepened on Thursday, February 27, as majority of the lawmakers firmly rejected Mudashiru Obasa’s claim that he remained the Speaker of the House.

The legislators reaffirmed their support for Mojisola Meranda, insisting that she is the legitimate Speaker.

Obasa, who was removed on February 17, made a dramatic return to the Assembly complex on Thursday, accompanied by security operatives and two lawmakers – Ayinde Akinsanya (Mushin Constituency I) and Noheem Adams (Mushin Constituency II) – according to Punch newspaper.

Despite his removal, he proceeded to preside over a plenary session with just four lawmakers present, with reports indicating that security operatives forcibly opened the chamber doors to grant him and his supporters access.

Meanwhile, over 26 lawmakers boycotted the session and gathered at the Assembly’s garden to reaffirm their confidence in Meranda’s leadership. The lawmakers condemned Obasa’s attempt to reclaim the position, describing it as a desperate move to override the will of the majority.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy, Steven Ogundipe, dismissed Obasa’s claims and decried his situation.

Speaking with reporters, Ogundipe stated that they remained committed to ensuring that Obasa’s removal stands.

“He was not elected as Speaker by his constituency. We endured his master-slave leadership for nearly a decade. Now, we’ve had enough, and we’re not backing down,” he stated.

Amid the standoff, Obasa told the press that he had never been impeached, stating the impeachment was undemocratic.

“I have told you repeatedly, I have never been removed, there’s nothing like impeachment, I don’t know what you’re saying. Removing, impeachment or whatever was undemocratic and unconstitutional because to have achieved that you must follow due process,” he said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Recall that on January 13, Obasa, who had served for nearly 10 years as the state speaker, from June 2015 to January 2025, was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative House over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

However, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja, held on Saturday, January 25, Obasa declared that he remained the speaker despite his replacement by his deputy.

He later challenged his suspension in court.

Obasa filed a suit against the Assembly and the new speaker at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, arguing that his suspension was improper since the Assembly was in recess at the time.