Obasa drags Lagos Assembly, Meranda to court

EMBATTLED Lagos lawmaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has challenged his suspension as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in court.

Obasa filed a suit against the Assembly and the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, arguing that his suspension was improper since the Assembly was in recess at the time.

In a motion dated February 12, 2025, his legal team, led by Afolabi Fashanu-a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), requested an accelerated hearing of the case. Obasa, who was out of the country when 36 lawmakers voted him out on January 13, 2025, insisted upon his return that he would remain the legitimate Speaker.

Among the reliefs sought, Obasa is asking the court to fix an expedited hearing date and to shorten the time for the defendants to file their response to seven days. He also requested that his reply on points of law be filed within three days.

His application is based on nine legal grounds, including the interpretation of key constitutional provisions such as Sections 36, 90, 92(2)(c), 101, and 311 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), alongside relevant rules and standing orders of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Part of the motion reads, “This action challenges the constitutionality of the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without the Speaker reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House.

“Public interest requires the case to be heard and determined speedily and expeditiously so that legislative activities in the state are not stalled.

“The legality of the continued sitting of the 1st defendant under the present leadership in violation of the aforementioned laws and rules calls for an urgent determination.”

“This Honourable Court is imbued with inherent powers to grant accelerated hearing and abridgment of time,” the motion stated.

However, a date has not been fixed for the suit as of the time of filing this report.

On January 13, Obasa who had served for nearly 10 years as the state speaker from June 2015 to January 2025, was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses, The ICIR reported.

However, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja held on Saturday, January 25, Obasa declared that he remained the speaker despite his replacement by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.