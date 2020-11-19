I sold N27 million landed properties, my daughter’s grave yard, yet SARS killed my son, man tells Anambra panel

EMMANUEL Iloanya, one of the petitioners at the ongoing Anambra panel of inquiry has narrated to the panel how he raised over N27 million from the sale of three landed properties including where he buried his second daughter to secure the release of his 20-year-old son, Chijioke, who was arrested on November 29, 2012.

Iloya said he lost all the money to the hands of police officers, human rights activist and other intermediaries who promised to assist him to secure freedom for his son, unknown to him that his son was already dead.

He recounted how his son was arrested at a naming ceremony by policemen from Ajali Division who refused to allow his wife to bail him but later transferred him to SARS facility in Awkuzu the next day, adding that he got the shock of his life and when James Nwafor, the Commanders of SARS Awkuzu then told him and his wife that his son had been wasted and nothing will happen.

“At Awkuzu, they denied to have arrested him but on our second visit I saw my son at the SARS gate in chains and handcuffs,” Iloanya said.

“When my wife asked him what he did, he did not say anything but just gesticulated that nothing.

“Suddenly, James Nwafor, the Commander of SARS rushed out of his office and started harassing us, pushing my wife. I went to Bala Nassarawa, the commissioner of police who assured me that my son will not die.”

“The CP summoned Nwafor but he did not answer him, so he said I should wait after Christmas. To my surprise, the CP told me my son died during a gun duel with the police. I said no, that I was here and he (CP) assured me nothing will happen to him.”

Iloya said the death of his son was painful but it would have been comforting if he saw the corpse of his son and buried him himself.

He said that a graveyard where had buried his late daughter two years before the incident was among the properties he sold to secure the release of his son.

“I sold properties, three properties for N12 million, N8 million and N7 million. All these I spent in the bid to secure the release of my son but they were telling me lies when they knew my son was dead

“I sold it because of this matter, I sold the land where I buried my second daughter

“I have spent what this panel can give me, I want justice, let the government bring these policemen here to tell me what my son did

Meanwhile, Abdul Mahmud, a human rights lawyer who appeared for Iloanya told the panel his client had credible evidence against Nwafor including his Tweet where he admitted that he was the commander when Chijioke was murdered.

However, Innocent Obi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) who appeared for the police said he needed time to respond to the issues raised and his application was granted by the chairman of the panel, Justice Veronica Umeh.