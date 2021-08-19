I want to play God’s role in a movie- RMD

He disclosed this in an interview on Arise Television while speaking on his career, which has lasted over 30 years, on Wednesday.

“I must play God; I missed the chance to play God. I want to play God, either his voice or play God in a movie,” he said.

A former commissioner for culture and tourism in Delta State, Mofe- Damijo, said during the interview that he put extra effort into creating believable characters that would resonate with his audience.

“I usually like my characters to be relatable because the whole point of a movie or play is empathy. It is for people to be able to connect to it. And for you to have a connection, it has to be something that humanity or people can relate to,” he said.

While the actor desires to play God in a fantasy world, his sentiments seem to be shared by some others who have taken advantage of religion to assume the role of God in reality rather than wait for a movie script.

The need to lord over followers has often resulted in outright exploitation of worshippers in Nigeria under the guise of prophecies, signs and wonders.

Beyond exploitation of followers in the name of God, some pass judgment on errant worshippers as the consequence of their sins.

In 2007, a Christian religious leader Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, popularly known as Reverend King, was sentenced to death for the murder of one of his followers, Ann Uzoh.

He was said to have doused the deceased and five other victims with petrol and set them on fire for allegedly committing fornication.

Over 10 years have passed since this judgment and incarceration, but other followers have continued to hold him in reverence to the point of marking his birthday every year in his absence.

According to a report, King was described as God by his followers in a birthday advert published by a national daily.

“His Holiness, the Most High Dr Reverend King live and reign forever in our lives in Jesus Christ name. Amen. We worship and adore you, our living God,” it read.