I was not invited by the EFCC- Pius Anyim

FORMER Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim said he was not invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) but had visited the agency on his account.

Anyim, who disclosed this in a statement released by his Media Adviser Sam Nwaobasi on Tuesday, said the visit was prompted by information received that he was mentioned during an investigation being carried out by the agency.

“Senator Anyim got information that some person invited by the EFCC in connection with some matter it was investigating mentioned his name in the statement made to the EFCC.

“Determined, as always, to ensure that the truth prevails, Senator Anyim reached out to the officer handling the matter and offered, on his own volition, to come over to the EFCC to clarify any issues around which his name was mentioned,” it read.

According to the statement, the Senator had met with an official of the Commission on Sunday. He was, however, stopped from returning home upon the conclusion of the meeting.

“At the agreed time, Senator Anyim arrived at the EFCC office. He was never invited by the EFCC. After his engagement, during which Senator Anyim was as candid as possible, he was told he would not be going home that day to his utter surprise.

“By the next day, the EFCC gave the conditions for his release, which were met promptly. It took up to Tuesday, 26, for EFCC to complete their processes, after which he was allowed to go home,” it read.

Efforts by The ICIR to reach the EFCC yielded no results as the Spokesperson for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to messages at the time of filing this report.

The ICIR reported that Ayim had spent two nights in the custody of the EFCC over a N780 million fraud.

The money, said to be funds meant for the Aviation Ministry, was traced by the Commission to a company account that had the Senator as one of its directors.