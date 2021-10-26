29.5 C
Abuja

Alleged N780 Million Fraud: Anyim spends second day in EFCC custody

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

1min read

SENATOR Pius Anyim, A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has spent two days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC)Abuja. He has been there since Sunday in connection with the ongoing probe of Senator Stella Oduah, a former Aviation Minister.

Anyim was detained last Sunday by EFCC regarding the alleged N780 million aviation ministry’s fund traced to a company to which he was a director.

Oduah has been in the news over the Pandora Papers as one of 10 Nigerians hiding their wealth in tax havens. Reports said the EFCC is interested in the Pandora papers report, and has commenced a probe of Oduah and others involved in the information.

According to a report, the 60-year-old Anyim was quizzed on Monday on how the ministry’s fund found its way into his company’s account. The report also suggests that Oduah would soon be invited by the EFCC.

According to Punch, a senior officer said, “The former SGF is still with us, answering some hard questions on how the N780m found its way into his company’s account.

“He is cooperating, but we would only release him on bail after he has provided satisfactory answers to our queries.”

