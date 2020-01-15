I wasn’t coerced to settle — Victim says as court strikes out case against Naira Marley

A MAGISTRATE in Lagos has dismissed a car theft charge filed by police against Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Demola Adelekan, victim and complainant in case against Naira Marley told The ICIR that he withdrew the case because the defendants pleaded for settlement out of court.

” I withdrew the case out of court because they pleaded for a settlement out of court. It was on my own terms, I wasn’t coerced to settle and I’m satisfied,” said Adelekan.

The defendants’ counsel Awokulehin Ayodeji confirmed that a deal has been reached.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias, on Tuesday, struck out the counts against the four defendants, and dismissed the case after receiving a settlement agreement between both parties.

Marley was absent from court and reported to be in the United States receiving medical treatment. However, the other three defendants were present to hear the ruling.

Marley, his two brothers: Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, were standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

The defendants were arraigned on December 16, for the exception of Marley – who was absent, after the complainant, Adelekan, filed a report with the police, accusing the defendants of stealing his Toyota Camry vehicle valued at N1.8 million and an iphone X5 worth N330,000.

Edet Okoi, prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) stated in court that the defendants during a motorcade assaulted Adelekan and obstructed the police while performing its duty.