ICFJ, ICIR organise webinar on social media regulation Sept 29

The webinar, which aims to push advocacy on digital rights in Nigeria, is titled ‘Should Government Regulate Social Media?’ and will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, between 11: 00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Both organisations have invited members of the public to join the webinar.

The panellists include: Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative Gbenga Sesan; Director-General of the National Orientation Agency Garba Abari; Executive Director of Global Rights Biodun Baiyewu, and Affiliate at Berkman Klein Centre for Internet and Society, Havard University, Nana Nwachukwu.

All the speakers have confirmed they will be present at the webinar.

The panellists would provide a clearer understanding of social media regulation and its effect on the nation’s democracy, among others.

Interested members of the public can register for this webinar via: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RATW_JgWT4Oe56oRs5QYrg

Social media regulation has generated outrage and criticism from many Nigerians in recent times.

In 2019, a bill titled ‘Protection from Internet Falsehoods, Manipulations and Other Related Matters Bill’ was presented at the National Assembly by the Senator representing Niger-East – Mohammed Sani Musa.

The bill, popularly described as the Social Media Bill, passed the second reading on November 20, 2020, and has been described as a threat to freedom of expression.

The Federal Government recently banned micro-blogging platform Twitter after It deleted his Civil War comments targeted at South-East people of Nigeria.

The ban is yet to be lifted.