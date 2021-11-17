29.1 C
ICFJ invites entries for African storytelling award

Blessing Otoibhi
ICFJ
ICFJ

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), in collaboration with the Elliott family and ONE, invites entries for the 2022 Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling.

The award honors up-and-coming journalists in Africa who strive to strengthen people’s voices and illuminate the transformational change taking place on the continent.

ICFJ says the award was established in honor of the late Michael Elliott, an outstanding editor, philanthropist, and former ICFJ director whose life was a testament to the power of storytelling to bear witness to and improve the human condition.

According to the partners, two winners will receive a US$1,000 cash prize to pursue an in-depth reporting project.

In a study tour organised by ICFJ, the winners would spend time in United States newsrooms to learn new skills and share knowledge.

The submission can be web, audio, video, visual or mixed media. The submitted story must have been published between December 1, 2020, and December 1, 2021.

The published story or broadcast must be submitted in English. Works in other languages must include English translations.

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 30, 2022, and applicants can apply here.

