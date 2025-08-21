ICFP offers fellowship for journalists, content creators passionate about SRHR

THE International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) is offering fellowship opportunities for journalists, bloggers, influencers and content creators passionate about sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

According to the ICFP, selected applicants will receive travel and accommodation to Bogotá, Colombia, complimentary ICFP 2025 Delegate Memberships (including conference attendance) and access to exclusive media briefings, interviews and networking.

Applicants must have experience covering SRHR or related issues, and proficiency in English, French or Spanish to apply.

The ICFP 2025 conference will be held in Bogotá, Colombia, from November 1 to 6, 2025.

Application requirements include a completed application form, a description of how ICFP 2025 will strengthen applicant SRHR reporting and two samples of recent SRHR-related work.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICFP 2025 is expected to convene global leaders, policymakers, advocates, researchers, and community voices to discuss innovative strategies and solutions in family planning.

The fellowship also aims to strengthen global storytelling on SRHR by equipping fellows with tools, resources, and international exposure that can amplify their work long after the conference.

The deadline for the application is on Friday, 5 September 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here