ICIR announces fellows for Countering AI-Enhanced Malign Influence in Nigeria Project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has announced successful fellows for its Countering AI-Enhanced Malign Influence in Nigeria Project.

The project, supported by the US Embassy, is a one-year initiative aimed at reducing the dissemination and impact of AI-enhanced disinformation, as well as malign influence in Nigeria by promoting media literacy and responsible information sharing among citizens.

Announcing the successful fellows on Tuesday, February 25, The ICIR Programme Officer, Chukwudi Iwuoha, noted that the project would train 120 journalists, influencers, and civic actors from six geopolitical zones in Nigeria through AI literacy workshops in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, and Kano.

“The project will feature a two-day AI literacy workshop in four locations – Abuja, Lagos, Enugu and Kano, to build necessary skills for participants to identify and counter AI-enhanced disinformation and malign influences in Nigeria, which will result in quality and responsible information sharing.

The training will be followed by the formation of a Rapid Response Team, which will work with The ICIR Project Team in identifying and countering AI-enhanced misinformation throughout the lifespan of the project,” he noted.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He also highlighted that the project would research on the August 2024 EndBadGovernance protest, produce radio programmes to educate the public on disinformation and its harms and publish media content on the subject.

The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organisation that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust investigative, data-driven reporting.

“Our goal is to build a culture of investigative reporting for the media in Nigeria by training journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens.

Click here to see the full list of the selected fellows