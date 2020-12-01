ICIR journalist shortlisted for 2020 DAME award

NIYI OYEDEJI, a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), has been has been shortlisted for the education reporting category of the 29th Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

Niyi was shortlisted for his special report in 2019 on Osun’s out-of-school children: Tales of poverty, pains, struggle.

The story highlighted the struggles and pain of out of school children in the state.

On Monday, DAME shortlisted Niyi alongside with other two journalists in the education reporting category.

According to DAME, the presentation of awards will take place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki where all the necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) is an annual scheme designed to encourage media responsibility.

DAME’s first outing was on March 20, 1992.