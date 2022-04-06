ICIR report on Lagos transport revenue shortlisted for 2022 Sigma Award

— 1 min read

A REPORT funded and published by The International centre for investigative reporting (ICIR) has been nominated for this year’s Sigma Award.

The Sigma award is an annual prize that celebrates the best data journalism from around the world. It also empowers, elevates and enlightens the global community of data journalists.

A report, ‘Money for the boys: How ‘agberos’ pocket billions of Lagos transport revenue’ by Odinaka Anudu, a former deputy Editor with The ICIR was nominated for the award.

Anudu’s report shows how agberos fleece the state of billions of naira in transport taxes collected from drivers of commercial buses, tricycles, and motorcycles.

You can read the nominated report here.