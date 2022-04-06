33.1 C
ICIR report on Lagos transport revenue shortlisted for 2022 Sigma Award

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

A REPORT funded and published by The International centre for investigative reporting (ICIR) has been nominated for this year’s Sigma Award.

The Sigma award is an annual prize that celebrates the best data journalism from around the world. It also empowers, elevates and enlightens the global community of data journalists.

A report, ‘Money for the boys: How ‘agberos’ pocket billions of Lagos transport revenue’ by Odinaka Anudu, a former deputy Editor with The ICIR was nominated for the award.

The nominated report for sigma awards
The nominated report for sigma awards

Anudu’s report shows how agberos fleece the state of billions of naira in transport taxes collected from drivers of commercial buses, tricycles, and motorcycles.

You can read the nominated report here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

