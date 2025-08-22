ICIR reports shortlisted for Sanlam Group Awards

TWO ICIR stories have been shortlisted for the 2024 Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism in the Business and Environment category.

One of the shortlisted stories was authored by former ICIR investigative reporter, Sinafi Omanga. It is titled, “Environmental crisis hits Benue communities amid Dangote Cement’s profit surge.”

He also co-authored the second report with the former ICIR’s Head of Investigation, Gbenga Adanikin. The report is titled, NIGER COUP: With N3,000, smugglers in Nigeria’s Illela border enjoy free pass despite closure.

Both stories exposed how Dangote Cement’s profit boom worsened environmental crises in Benue communities, and how corruption among border officials in Nigeria and Niger paved the way for illicit trading on the border linking both nations.

The reports highlight corporate and government failures that deepen suffering in vulnerable communities and make public workers revel in sleaze.

Omanga explained that the stories were driven by a commitment to hold both business owners and the government accountable for the impact of their actions on the environment and communities, which often carry the heaviest burden of poor accountability.

“The real danger lies in failing to tell these stories, no matter who is involved, whether top government officials or multinational companies.

“I am truly excited to be considered for this award and grateful to the organisers for creating a platform that celebrates good journalism across Africa.I also appreciate The ICIR for the editorial guidance and funding support that enabled me to tell these important stories” Omanga added.

The ICIR editor, Victoria Bamas, said, “It is always encouraging when stories The ICIR supported are shortlisted for awards.

“For us, it is a double celebration: on one hand, the communities benefit from the impact of our work; on the other, the recognition affirms the hard work and commitment of our reporters and editors” Bamas said.

She emphasised that The ICIR remained committed to strengthening the capacity of both its in-house and external journalists to tell impactful stories that shape policies, resonate with communities, and reach people at the grassroots, driven by its mission to promote good governance through rigorous, objective reporting while upholding a tradition of journalistic excellence.

“Good journalism is resource consuming, hence why we call on the public to support us” she added.

In a statement released on August 14, Sanlam announced that since its establishment in 1974, the awards had recognised exceptional financial journalists across print, online, radio, and television who are based in Africa, work with African news organisations, and publish or broadcast their work on the continent.

“The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, trade and economics ESG in relation to business and the environment, and ESG in relation to business and social impact,” the statement read in part.

It explained that the Sanlam and Santam awards attracted 237 entries from 17 countries across the African continent, the most in the competition’s 50-year history.

Eighty-seven entries were from South Africa while 150 entries were submitted from other countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, and Uganda.

“As we celebrate the fiftieth year of these awards, the independent panel of judges were impressed by the overall quality of the work that journalists across Africa are producing. This is most pleasing at a moment when there is greater international attention on Africa as global summits such as the G20 are set to take place on the continent for the first time,” Nixon Kariithi, a professor and chair of the independent judging panel, said.

Omanga, along with four other shortlisted journalists in the same category, has been invited to attend the award’s jubilee anniversary on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the winner will be unveiled.

The ICIR reports that Sanlam is the largest pan-African financial services group headquartered in South Africa, focused on emerging markets economies, covering 31 countries in Africa, Asia and the UK. The company is present in eight of the top 10 largest economies in Africa.