ICPC accuses Ministry of Labour, UCH Ibadan of illegal recruitment   

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and the University College Hospital Ibadan of illegal recruitment.

Chairman of the ICPC Bolaji Owasonaye said this on Tuesday during the third National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service.

“ICPC investigation of some cases of illegal recruitment forwarded to us by the head of the civil service of the federation has so far implicated ministry of labour and the University College Hospital Ibadan and a number of corrupt staff of other MDAs at a lower level. This abuse of power is consummated with complicity of compromised elements in IPPIS. These cases are currently under investigation,” Owasonaye said.

He noted that there was a syndicate of corrupt individuals within the service who “corruptly employ unsuspecting Nigerians, issue them fake letters of employment, fraudulently enrol them on IPPIS and post them to equally unsuspecting MDAs to commence work.”

Owasonaye further said that its findings showed that a disorder of corruption afflicted executive and zip projects, undermining government projections, escalating the cost of governance, and denying Nigeria value for money.

“These maladies include poor needs assessment that disconnects projects from beneficiaries; false certification of uncompleted contracts as completed, deliberate underperformance of contracts, incessant criminal diversion and conversion of public property by civil servants, to name just a few.

“Other challenges relate to duplication of projects in the budget. ICPC review found that 257 projects amounting to N20.138bn were duplicated in the 2021 budget leading us to submit an advisory to the Honourable minister of finance which was promptly actioned by the minister to prevent abuse,” he noted.

He said that generally, the primary cause of the high cost of governance was rising personnel budget, illegal recruitment, illegal and unilateral increase in wages and remuneration by some MDAs, indiscriminate local and international travels, unreasonable demands by some political appointee board members of MDAs without regard for extant circulars on cost management.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, who was present at the summit, said the executive arm of government had been ceaselessly reinventing itself to improve the cost of governance in Nigeria

He said that it was imperative to do so because the government was dealing with systemic corruption.

Mustapha said that the recurrent spending of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had been on the rise since 2015.

“Recent data from the budget office indicates that the actual MDAs recurrent spending is on the rise from 3.61trillion in 2015 to 5.26 trillion in 2018 and 7.91 trillion in 2020,” he said.