ICPC seizes multi-million asset belonging to Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says it has seized a multi-million naira property which houses Zinaria International School located at Plot 298 Wuye District, Cadastral Zone B3, , Abuja, belonging to Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.

According to ICPC, the seizure was pursuant to its powers contained in Section 45 (4) (a-c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the Commission, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Okoduwa stated Bala Mohammed would be prosecuted after his tenure, saying he enjoys immunity by virtue of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.

She explained that investigation by the ICPC’s intelligence revealed that Mohammed in his official capacity as the FCT Minister had allocated the said property to a school that had himself and family members as directors and shareholders, despite an existing right of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture over the land.

The Commission, Okoduwa said, will issue notices of seizure to be served on the appropriate land registry, ministry and department where the property is situated as required by law.

She disclosed that Mohammed had earlier been charged for using his office to confer corrupt advantage upon himself and relations under Section 19 of ICPC law but could not be arraigned before he was sworn in as Governor of Bauchi State.

The ICPC spokesperson further revealed that the charge which was pending before Justice Danladi Senchi of FCT High Court 13, Jabi, was withdrawn by the Commission according to the provisions of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, to forestall its being struck out by the court suo moto.

Following the notice of seizure, the Commission will apply to the court for an order of forfeiture under Section 48 of the ICPC Act in line with the Federal Government policy focusing on recovery of proceeds of crime, pending when the tenure of the governor expires.