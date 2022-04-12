28.1 C
Abuja

ICPC to intensify probe of completed, unoccupied housing estates

News
Bankole Abe
ICPC
A housing estate in Abuja. Image courtesy: Prompt News
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it would intensify its ongoing probe of completed but unoccupied housing estates across the country in a bid to address Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs).

Director of Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management (ATRM) Adedayo Kayode disclosed this at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for investigators, prosecutors and tax inspectors on IFFs.

The workshop was organised by the ICPC in collaboration with Ford Foundation.

READ ALSO:

ICPC opposes Bayelsa govt’s motion to stop corruption investigation

Mubarak Bala: Petition to national assembly to amend criminal and penal code laws

ICPC hands over N150 million hospital illegally converted by Ebonyi community to university

- Advertisement -

ICPC arraigns retiree over alleged pension fraud

Presenting a paper titled ‘Illicit Financial Flows in Real Estate’, Kayode identified the continuation of ongoing investigation of completed but unoccupied estates across the federation as a solution to the menace.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement, quoted the director as saying: “The ICPC, in accordance with its mandate to curb corruption, is currently investigating cases of completed but abandoned estates scattered around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to identify those that are instruments of IFFs.

“Furthermore, we are collaborating with the National Assembly to investigate, study and promulgate appropriate legislation to stem the tide of corruption in the real estate sector.

“We need a coordinated and concerted approach to fight IFFs – the law enforcement agencies need continuous investment in capacity building to trace and follow the money. There is need for investigation of breaches of the beneficial ownership rule and data availability and intelligence sharing.”

Kayode listed other solutions to include sanctions on landholding without development after a prescribed number of years; enforcement and compliance of investigation of capital gain tax on real estate transactions; strengthening of international cooperation on the investigation of cross-border real estate purchase transactions; full implementation of beneficial ownership regulation and regulation of foreign exchange trade and movement.

The director lauded the Federal Government’s efforts in the recent SIM-NIN linkage and deactivation of non-compliant subscribers as a good step in the right direction.

- Advertisement -

“Launderers of illicit wealth in the Nigerian real estate sector often engage in cash purchases, which are done through the use of foreign exchange, often procured from bureau de changes (BDCs); often, after purchase, the property titles are not changed to reflect the new ownership,” Kayode stated.

In his remarks ICPC chairman Bolaji Owasanoye condemned the impact of corruption, IFFs and tax evasion on the economy, observing that it had hampered national development.

“Undocumented flights of wealth to and from – as well as within a country – have severe repercussions on government revenues, wealth that could otherwise be invested in public spending and other forms of economic and social reforms,” Owasonoye said.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday as public holidays

THE Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as public holidays to commemorate the...
News

Bill for establishment of Nigerian Peace Corps passed again in Senate

THE Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking the establishment of the Nigerian Peace...
Featured News

NCC denounces fake website offering to unbar SIMs without NIN linkage

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned individuals whose Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards...
Conflict and Security

Harvest of death: The pains of living in Southern Kaduna

By Oluwatobi Enitan and Shehu Olayinka KADUNA State in the northwestern part of Nigeria has...
News

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund Bill

THE House of Representatives has passed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund...
Advertisement

Most Read

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Mixed reactions trail Osinbajo’s presidential declaration

2023: Osinbajo declares for President, says he has the experience to succeed Buhari

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Court orders Malami to desist from tampering with Section 84(12) of Electoral Act

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMan kills girlfriend, sleeps with corpse for six days
Next articleAPC chairman Abdullahi Adamu resigns from senate

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.