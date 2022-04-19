34.4 C
Abuja

IGP confirms Adejobi as spokesperson of Nigeria Police Force

Bankole Abe
Muyiwa Adejobi
1min read

THE Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has confirmed the appointment of Muyiwa Adejobi as the substantive Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This was announced in a post on the official Twitter page of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adejobi was appointed in an acting capacity on 16th February 2022, after taking over from Frank Mba, who the Inspector-General of Police nominated for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Adejobi studied Archeology and Geography at the University of Ibadan. He holds a Masters Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He had a long stint as Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State Police Command from 2008 -to 2016. He also served as PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO, Lagos State Police Command between September 2020 and August 2021.

Adejobi has also served as Operations Officer, OC Anti Bank Robbery and Anti Pipeline Vandalization, Sagamu Division from 2006 to 2008; and Admin Officer, Department of Operations, Police Headquarters, Ogun State in 2008.

The new spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force has also served as Operations Officer, Department of Operations, Lagos State Command Ikeja in 2017; Directing Staff, Police College Ikeja; and as Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and the Point Man Leadership Institute.

