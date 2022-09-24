IGP warns against illegality, impersonation, as applicants screening for Police Academy begins

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned police officers involved in the forthcoming physical screening exercise for applicants for the 9th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy Cadet Degree Programme to shun illegality and other forms of criminality during the exercise.

Baba also extended a similar warning to the applicants, in a statement issued today by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police.

The IGP made the call while taking briefings on the ongoing admission process into the Academy from the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Training and Development, Mohammed Dan-Mallam, and the Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, Assistant Inspector-General A. A. Abdulrahaman, on Friday, September 23, in Abuja, the statement noted.

The screening exercise commences from Monday, September 26 to Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8am daily, nationwide.

Applicants were urged to proceed to their respective states of origin and appear at the various screening centres in their clean white T-shirts and shorts, and some other items that the police said were mandatory.

Any candidate who fails to present the items will be disqualified, the police said.

Applicants are required to log on to their profile page on the Academy’s website at https://www.polac.edu.ng to ascertain their physical screening dates, among other instructions.

“On that note, candidates who emerge successfully from the physical screening exercise will proceed to participate in a Computer Based Test (CBT) and an Automated Medical Screening Exercise, which will be scheduled for a later date.

The statement read, “Subsequently, there will be a final selection of candidates who will undergo a five-year academic and police training leading to a bachelor’s degree and commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendents of Police II.”

The IGP assured in the statement that the process would be conducted transparently and accountably.

He further advised all applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the process to dupe innocent applicants.

He also warned that anyone found wanting during the process would be arrested and prosecuted.