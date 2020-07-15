IGP declines Magu’s bail request, says presidential panel behind his detention

MOHAMMED Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has declined a bail request by Ibrahim Magu, suspended chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who was arrested on July 6 on allegations of corruption.

Magu who has been facing the special investigation panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, former President of Court of Appeal has been in detention for nine days.

His arrest and detention followed corruption allegations levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice in a memo to President Mohammadu Buhari.

He had through Tosin Ojaomo, his lawyer, written to the Inspector General of Police, requesting for bail.

But in a response to the letter, the IGP explained that Magu was not being detained by the police but by the panel investigating the activities of the EFCC and therefore could not grant him bail.

“Your letter 00C/TOL/89A/07/2020 of 10th July, 2020 on the above underlined subject refers.

“The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating C.P. Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the presidential panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” the IGP’s letter read.

“The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider re-directing your request to the Chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention.”

The letter, dated July 14, 2020 was addressed to Magu’s lawyer with reference number: CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/171.

It was signed by DCP Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer for the Inspector General of Police.

Magu had in a letter written by Ojaomo, with the reference number 00C/TOL/89A/07/2020, requested for bail and release from the detention facility of the police where he has been kept since he was picked up.

The embattled former EFCC chief requested that he be granted bail on self recognizance, assuring that he would provide a surety that would guarantee his attendance whenever called upon.