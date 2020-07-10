Magu seeks release from police detention facility, writes IGP

AFTER spending four days in police detention, Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is seeking release from the Force’s detention facility on self recognizance.

Magu was picked up by security operatives attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 6, following corruption allegations levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

In a letter written by Tosin Ojaomo, his lawyer and sighted by The ICIR, addressed to Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Magu is requesting that he be released on bail, promising to be available whenever called upon by the inter-agency panel investigating the allegations against him.

He maintained that he is innocent of all allegations of corruption, adding that he has provided documents to clear himself.

Magu in the letter also pleaded with the IGP to tamper justice with mercy, citing his reputation for ensuring that the rights of every Nigerian is respected in cases where they are detained for billable offences.

“Our decision to write this application to your office is premised on your declaration and avowed commitment at your inauguration as the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the constitutional rights of all Nigerians is protected under your leadership,” the letter read.

“In view of the billable nature of the allegations levelled against our client , we hereby apply that you grant him an administrative bail pending the completion of the investigation into the allegations levelled against him so that he can adequately prepare himself for the defense of this allegations in accordance with relevant provision of the constitution.”

The letter further proposed that in a situation where the bail on self-recognizance is declined, a credible surety who can ensure the availability of Magu at anytime he is needed for the purpose of investigation would be provided.

Meanwhile, Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State on Tuesday demanded that the Magu, be placed on a ‘watch-list’ so that he would not run away.