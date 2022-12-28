IGP recommends immediate suspension of officer who killed Lagos lawyer

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has recommended the suspension of Drambi Vandi, the officer who allegedly killed Lagos lawyer Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day.

Vandi, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, reportedly shot the female lawyer dead while returning from church with members of her family.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), on Wednesday, December 28, explained that the IGP’s recommendation was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force and would subsist while the Police leadership wait for the detailed report on the incident.

Suspending the officer from the Force would create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case against him without interference, the statement further explained.

Vandi and his team, who were said to be extorting motorists near their station, allegedly asked the late lawyer and her husband to stop for a check of their vehicular documents.

While allegedly looking for a space to park their vehicle, the officer was said to have released bullets on the woman, leading to her death.

Other officers conducting the check with him took to their heels. Vandi was arrested, including his colleagues who fled and were taken into custody for interrogation.

But the Police said they would free those arrested with him because they were innocent.

Raheem’s death has attracted outrage from Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, four of the presidential candidates for the 2023 election, the Nigeria Bar Association, human rights groups and a horde of other citizens.

The deceased’s spouse, his mother and friends said she was pregnant. Her husband said they were expecting a set of twins.

Her death occurred barely three weeks after a police officer at the same police station shot dead 31-year-old Gafaru Buraimoh.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin in a tweet on Boxing Day said Raheem’s death was avoidable and unfortunate.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alabi, has condoled and visited the bereaved family.

Suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of officer’s innocence – IGP

Meanwhile, the IGP said in the statement released by the Force on Wednesday that the suspension was without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

Baba reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the rule of law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been done in the matter.

He appealed to the public to be calm, pledging that all hands would be on deck to ensure justice prevails and such an incident no longer recurs in the Force.