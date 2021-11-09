Ihiala: Collation set to commence amid reports of violence, voter apathy, late arrival

— 2 mins read

COLLATION of results is set to commence in the supplementary governorship election held in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on November 9.

The collation will take place at the headquarters of Ihiala Local Government Area.

The supplementary poll was marked by voter apathy and reports of violence.

* Soldiers, suspected IPOB members in Okthree-hour gun duel

Against all predictions and expectations, the November 6 governorship election turned out to be a peaceful affair.

However, reports of violence have trailed the supplementary poll in Ihiala.

Operatives of a joint security unit comprising soldiers and policemen reportedly engaged suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a gun battle for over three hours at Osumoghu Junction, on the road leading to Ihiala town.

- Advertisement -

Ihiala is on the border between Anambra and Imo State.

A team of journalists, who were monitoring the election, were reportedly turned back by the security operatives, who informed them that suspected IPOB members were operating in the area.

The reports of violence contributed to the relatively low turnout of voters in the supplementary poll.

There were also unconfirmed reports that soldiers in a patrol unit shot and killed a resident around Ihiala Local Government Area.

But the Police said it was not aware of the development.

“We don’t have such a report and I don’t think something like that happened,” Public Relations Officer of Zone 13 Police Headquarters Nkeiru Nwode said in response to enquiries by journalists.

There were also reports of violence during the election in communities such as Mbosi and Isekke.

- Advertisement -

The supplementary poll was equally marred by late arrival of electoral officials and materials at several polling centres.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled the election from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm but as of 2:00 pm, electoral materials had not arrived in several polling units.

There were also reports that some ad-hoc electoral officials refused to go to some communities where they were deployed due to security concerns.

Polling units which were reportedly boycotted by electoral officials included: those in communities such as Lilu, Isseke, Osumoghu, Ubuluisiuzo, Mbosi and Azia.

The conclusion of the supplementary poll in Ihiala would pave the way for INEC to announce the final result of the Anambra State governorship election.

There are 21 local government areas in Anambra and elections were held in 20 on November 6.

INEC was not able to deploy electoral officers to Ihiala due to the volatile security situation in the area, according to Chief Returning Officer Florence Obi.

- Advertisement -

The development informed the declaration of the election as inconclusive by INEC.

Out of the 20 local governments declared, APGA candidate Chukwuma Soludo won in 18, making him the likely winner of the election.

Candidates of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Ubah and Valentine Ozigbo, respectively, have won one LGA each.

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Andy Uba has not won any LGA.

There are 148,407 registered voters in Ihiala, according to INEC’s records.

But reports from the supplementary poll on November 9 indicate that only a fraction of the registered voters turned out to vote.