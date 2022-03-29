23.1 C
Abuja

Illegal traders get 48-hour notice to vacate Apongbon bridge

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Apongbon fire
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the site of the incident.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THE Lagos State Government has served illegal traders doing their businesses under the Apongbon end of the Eko bridge a 48-hour notice to vacate the area.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, the government said the ultimatum it gave the traders to vacate the area, which will expire on March 30, would not be extended.

Last week, a fire had broken out from the stalls under the bridge at the Apongbon end and razed them, while also damaging the bridge.

A crowd of traders affected by the fire sighted Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday when he visited the site and made a passionate appeal to him not to shut the market.

However, Sanwo-Olu, who, alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, was at the site for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage done to the bridge, refused to grant the request, saying that the traders’ unsafe practices led to the situation that caused the fire outbreak.

Sanwo-Olu, who was said to have bemoaned persistent destruction of vital public infrastructure within the state, disclosed that Lagos had recorded major damage on eight bridges across the state in the last two years.

The development, the governor said, usually takes a toll on socio-economic activities and slows down productivity.

He said, “Each time something like this happens, it affects everyone of us and the economy. The implication is far-reaching and this will not be accepted as a norm. It costs more resources to put the damaged bridges back in shape and the activity takes more time to be completed. We cannot continue to have a few people who are engaging in actions that cause damage to public assets to put everyone at risk.”

Apongbon fire incident
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspects Apongbon fire incident
- Advertisement -

The governor said Lagos State and the Federal Government would be conducting a joint investigation on the affected parts of the bridge to ascertain the level of rehabilitation work required to put it back in shape, adding that the reopening of the closed section of the bridge may not happen until after structural engineers completed their investigation and had certified it for use.

He said the government’s main focus in the interim was to bring normalcy back to vehicular movement along the routes and ease the pain commuters were going through in the axis.

The governor directed the removal of vehicles parked on the elevating ramp at Ebute Ero towards Costain and ordered the presence of police and traffic officers to manage movement around alternative routes in and out of Marina.

He told the traders that plans were being made to relocate them to places where they would safely conduct their businesses.

Aside from slowing down traffic, the governor said activities under the bridge raised security concerns for the traders and commuters.

“We can all see that the traders have refused to take care of public assets. All of the things that were happening under the bridge are totally unacceptable. Our government is not about making life difficult for our citizens. The citizens should know that their commercial activities need to be done in places that have been designated as proper markets.

“The state government is working with the local government chairman and the representatives of the affected traders to identify where we can relocate the displaced traders immediately, so that they do not lose their source of livelihood. If we should allow the traders to be back under the bridge and go back to how things were being done, it means that we are being reckless,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Sanwo-Olu and members of the state’s cabinet visited the Obalende bridge for an evaluation of the safety of the infrastructure.

Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

NRC suspends service on Abuja-Kaduna route

THE Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has temporarily suspended services on the Abuja-Kaduna route, following...
Conflict and Security

Passengers injured as terrorists bomb, attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train sustained injuries during a terrorist attack on Monday evening. The...
Crime

For bribes, Police truncate defilement, rape cases, deny victims justice (part 3)

In this part of the report, JULIANA FRANCIS goes after the alleged perpetrators of...
Media Opportunities

Carter Center offers fellowships for mental health journalism

The Carter Center is inviting applications for its Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. The...
News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Africa to feel impact on food security – EU commissioner

EUROPEAN Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni says the impact of Russia’s invasion of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Lady accused of multi-million naira fraud deletes Facebook posts

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCarter Center offers fellowships for mental health journalism
Next articleFor bribes, Police truncate defilement, rape cases, deny victims justice (part 3)

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.