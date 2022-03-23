29.1 C
Abuja

Apongbon Fire: Traffic diverted from CMS, Eko bridges

Joseph OLAOLUWA
CMS Bridge Apongbon
Apongbon Bridge fire. Credit: Nairametrics
The CMS and Eko bridges in Lagos have been closed to traffic following the fire outbreak at the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge.

The ICIR gathered that the fire incident started early in the morning of Wednesday March 23, 2022 and razed many shops under the Apongbon bridge. The cause of the fire incident is yet unknown.

Men of the Fire Service made efforts to help traders salvage what was left of their goods.

A tweet by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

“Traffic from Eko bridge has been re-routed to Ebute-Ero to link inner Marina. Men of the Fire Service and other security agencies are still on ground. Therefore, CMS bridge and Eko bridge inward/outward Apongbon is close to traffic at the moment,” it read.

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

