Imasuen out as 10 aspirants battle for Edo APC governor ticket

A former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election billed to hold today, Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Imasuen declared his withdrawal hours going into the election race, reducing the contest to ten aspirants.

It could be recalled that earlier 12 aspirants declared their interests to contest for the party’s flagbearer ahead of the governorship scheduled to hold September 21, 2024.

But one of the aspirants, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, announced his withdrawal from the race yesterday.

Giving a reason to toe the line of Ize-Iyamu, Imasuen said he succumbed to the party’s leadership preference of zoning the governorship position to Edo Central Senatorial District.

“I have come to the conclusion that since members of our National Working Committee, in their wisdom, have expressed their preference for zoning the governorship position to Edo Central Senatorial District, it is wise to align with the decision of the party,” the letter read partly.

He thanked his supporter, describing the decision as bitter pill to swallow, assuring his support of the eventual winner.

“I am immensely grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me, throughout this journey. Your dedication and passion have been the driving force behind my campaign.

“While this decision was not made lightly, I trust that you will understand, and continue to support our party, as we work together towards our shared goals.

“From the foregoing, I am ready to support whoever emerges as our candidate in the primary election,” the letter read.

Other aspirants include

A former Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba.

Hon Anamero Dekeri; a member of the South-South executive committee of the party.

Blessing Agbomhere; retired Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

Ernest Umakhihe; the member representing Edo Central Senatorial District.

Sen Monday Okpebholo; Businessman.

Engr Gideon Ikhine; former governor.

Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, and

Former state chairman of the party Col David Imuse, retd.

A Former Executive Director, Finance in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. Major General Charles Airhiavbere retd;

Member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa.