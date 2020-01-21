© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Imo governorship election was credible despite challenges – INEC
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that Imo state’s gubernatorial election was credible, despite the challenges characterizing the poll.
INEC chief press secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, told The ICIR that though Imo state’s governorship election was fraught with challenges, the results announced were credible and INEC cannot contest the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“As far as INEC is concerned, the Imo Governorship election was credible, despite some challenges. However, it is not for the Commission to contest the Supreme Court’s decision.”
This statement answers one of the questions most people have about the apex court’s decision.
The Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha who polled 273,404 votes and inaugurated Hope Uzodinma who polled 96,458 votes, as governor of Imo state.
In protest, members and supporters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday and Monday took to the streets in different states of Nigeria, demanding a reversal of the ruling and the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed.
There has also been clamour in some quarters for INEC to conduct fresh elections in Imo state but the Commission told The ICIR that it won’t be doing so especially because the Supreme Court did not ask it to do so.
He said: “INEC was not the plaintiff in the case. Our duty is to obey all legitimate court judgments, regardless of if we disagree with the judgment. Even if we disagree with this particular judgment of the Supreme Court, to which other courts can we file an appeal?”