Protest rocks Abia, Anambra, Ogun over Ihedioha’s removal as governor

Sequel to the supreme court ruling of January 14 that ousted Emeka Ihedioha as governor and inaugurated Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of Imo state, protests from several states have kicked off, demanding a reversal of the verdict.

In Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Kastina, Ogun states, scores of people, including members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took to the streets of Umuahia, Awka, Aba from Sunday, to protest the removal of Ihedioha as governor.

Recall that a seven-man panel led by the Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammed sacked Ihedioha, who ran under the umbrella of PDP and declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.

Following the ruling, Uzodinma’s first action was to freeze Imo state’s bank accounts, ordering a ‘Post No Debit’ to financial institutions in which the state’s accounts are lodged.

The new governor also sacked all members of the Interim Management Committees (IMCs) in the 27 councils of Imo state, Guardian earlier reported.

As Uzodinma begins his four-year term, members of PDP are protesting the judgement and are declaring it a rape of democracy and an infiltration by the judicial arm of Nigeria.

In a tweet, Ihedioha also described the Supreme Court’s judgment as a ‘rude shock.’

His statement read in part: ” I do not agree with the judgement of the Supreme Court. I think it is unfair, unjust and does not reflect the voting that took place during the elections.”

PDP and members have taken to different parts of Nigeria and recently, the United Kingdom to demand that the Supreme Court reverse its judgement and the CJN Tanko resign from his position.